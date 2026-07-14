Dragon’s Dogma 2 performance on Switch 2 is ‘exceeding our expectations’, says producer

The upcoming Switch 2 version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is performing better than Capcom expected, its producer says.

The Switch 2 version of the game will be released on October 9 and will include a new DLC expansion called Dark Arisen. The DLC will also be available on the existing PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions on the same date.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Naoto Oyama explained that the team has been trying to improve the performance of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game in time for Dark Arisen, and the optimisation techniques applied for this have resulted in the Switch 2 version version performing better than initially predicted.

“We’ve been working not only to improve performance to let the game run on Switch 2, but to improve the current base game versions on other platforms too,” he said.

“In particular, we’ve been trying to find as many small tweaks as we can make so we can build up and have a big performance improvement on consoles when it comes to Performance Mode itself. That’s something we’re aiming for with the late August title update that’s in the roadmap – for Performance Mode on consoles will be able to reach 60fps.

“That means that, commensurately, all that effort we’ve put into the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game also pays off in the Switch 2 version, and we’re currently seeing a minimum 30fps performance on that hardware (and, in many scenes, it’s even higher).

“So it’s a little while to go until the game releases, but it’s exceeding our expectations on Switch 2, and I hope the players agree that we’ve done a great job again with bringing this game to that platform.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Oyama explained that Capcom‘s RE Engine runs well on Switch 2 – already the console has received ports of numerous RE Engine titles including Street Fighter 6, Pragmata, Resident Evil Requiem, and all have performed well despite Switch 2 being less powerful than PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on paper.

“The RE engine, which we’re developing our games on now, is something that has actually been a really great fit for Nintendo Switch 2,” he explained.

“We’ve had some really well-received Nintendo Switch 2 versions of major titles – such as Pragmata and Resident Evil Requiem this year – and, because this is an internal engine, we’ve been able to accumulate knowledge and know-how from other teams.

“And that means that the improvements that are made to the engine with each title, and the different features that are added with new games, get to stay with us – and we get to benefit from them on future titles. It’s a really positive cycle for us.”