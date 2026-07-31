Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will receive a Hard Mode update, more details shared in new Q&A

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen developers have shared new details about the upcoming expansion in a Q&A.

Director Kento Kinoshita and producer Naoto Oyama took time for an official Q&A posted on the game’s Steam Community page. In it, they give the usual marketing assurances you’d expect from an official Q&A, while also dropping new hints for eager Dragon’s Dogma fans.

For example, the game includes new Lost Rites and Forsaken Dominion content that is accessible from early on in the game. Despite that, players are recommended to tackle the new missions starting from level 20 and level 40, respectively.

The developers also promise new enemy types in addition to icy versions of familiar foes, with Oyama saying, “In addition to Norgan variants of existing enemies, we do have some completely new enemies too that utilise brand new skeletons, so we hope players will look forward to encountering them.”

Not everything in the Q&A is quite so clear-cut. In an effort to avoid spoiling the game, Kinoshita says, “In terms of the thematic nature of the enemies, when you first start exploring Norgan, the new enemies will be appropriate for that icy cold region, but as the story progresses, it takes a bit of a darker direction towards the middle and end of the storyline, fitting of the Dark Arisen title, and the kind of enemies you’ll be facing will be along that dark theming. I can’t go into details, but to give you an idea, it starts cold and gets dark…”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, the duo reveals a Relic Appraisal system that will sound familiar to Monster Hunter fans, an increase to six Weapon Skill sets from four, and even a Hard Mode that will be released post-launch for dedicated players.

In addition to the new Norgan region and other content we’ve mentioned, twelve original dungeons will be added to the existing Dragon’s Dogma 2 map.

“After the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the subsequent title updates, we repeatedly received passionate messages from players saying things like, ‘This isn’t the end, right?’ and ‘Come on Capcom, we believe in you!’” Kinoshita shared. “Those messages from the community have truly been the fuel that made Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen possible.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen launches October 9, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is “exceeding our expectations,” according to Oyama.

The Dark Arisen expansion is set to offer more than 25 hours of new content.