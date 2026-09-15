Dragonheir: Silent Gods marks third anniversary with a hero its players helped create

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is celebrating its anniversary, and rather than just marking the occasion with a series of login bonuses – though those will be there too! – developer Proxima Beta has also enlisted the help of the game’s community for its latest storyline.

If you’re not familiar with it, Dragonheir: Silent Gods – or Dragonstride: Legacy Reborn, as it’s known in the US – is a dark fantasy strategy RPG, which is available on PC (via Steam or Windows), Android and iOS. It features more than 300 heroes, spanning a wide range of races and elements, who explore a vast magical world (and get into more than their fair share of battles along the way, of course).

The game combines traditional tactical RPG strategy mechanics with elements inspired by auto-chess, requiring players to consider positioning, skill timing and how their chosen characters work together.

The game’s third anniversary celebrations are underway and introduce a server-wide faction battle, as well as a new playable character and a community-designed physical award.

Perhaps the most notable addition is Reverser of Order: Child of Chaos, a new SP Hero whose creation involved direct input from the Dragonheir community.

By submitting votes and comments, players helped to influence the character’s design, skills and settings, and now he makes his debut in the game, completing his journey from a player-shaped idea to a fully recruitable party member.

Players who want to add Child of Chaos to their roster will be able to do so through the anniversary-exclusive Reversal Summon banner, which includes a guaranteed unlock after 300 pulls. His exclusive Dragonbone Catalyst Artifact will also be available in the Artifact Shop during the event.

He isn’t just a conventional addition to the roster, either – Child of Chaos is designed for flexible team building. He can be treated as any element, and is immune to buffs, debuffs and crowd control. During combat, he can periodically remove a debuff from an allied character or a buff from an enemy. Successfully removing one of those effects also restores health to allies.

The other major community-influenced addition isn’t an in-game offer but an actual physical one, in the shape of the official Dark Lady Collector’s Edition Figure which can be earned during the third anniversary celebrations.

Players were able to have a say in decisions surrounding the figure’s pose, settings and other details, with everything eventually resulting in a physical collectible.

The combination of Child of Chaos and the Dark Lady Collector’s Edition Figure sum up a virtual-to-physical celebration of Dragonheir’s relationship with its players – one character is being brought into the game following community involvement, while the community has also helped to take another character out of the game world and into the real world.

The introduction of the Child of Chaos character and the Dark Lady figure is tied into a larger server-wide conflict between the two. This also kicks off from September 15, and will see players having to choose their allegiance. By taking the Fated Path Test they can align themselves with one of two factions – the Order of Reversal (represented by Child of Chaos), or the Nightsworn Vanguard (represented by Dark Lady).

Once you’ve chosen your allegiance, you then take part in Nightveil Standoff, where you can earn Rift Stardust by taking part in designated game modes. The winning side will also receive extra rewards, while Coronation of Night lets players support heroes within their faction with the Champion and top 3 ranked heroes getting custom appearances.

This server-wide conflict between Chaos and Order may be the main event, but there are a series of other activities that will run throughout September and into October to mark Dragonheir’s third anniversary.

The Anniversary Prologue H5 is already underway, running across three phases from September 2 until October 2 – Night of the Rift, First Glimpse of Fate (where players can meet one of 18 Fate Heroes and determine their faction), and Gift of Fate, which is an eight-tier reward pool which includes the Dark Lady Collector’s Edition Figure at the top tier.

Then, starting today, September 15, Born of Chaos begins. Not only does this introduce the Child of Chaos character, it also adds daily check-in rewards (see, we told you they were still in there), story quests and Reversal Summon.

September 15 is also when Eve of the Rift starts, combining the server-wide faction confrontation with a 14-day check-in campaign called Autumn’s Bounty. This offers a bunch of interesting rewards including a Wyrmarrow Mining Warrant, the Three Ears Contract, Heliolite Dice, Legendary Hero Lossania, the Legendary Hero skin ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, and more.

Just a few days later, from September 19, the Dragon Crown Homage draw event will arrive, giving players the opportunity to obtain the Dark Lady Collector’s Edition Figure as a rare physical reward. If you complete 300 draws, luck will no longer come into it – you’ll be offered the choice between the physical figure, or an SP Hero Option Chest.

If you’re a lapsed player looking to return to Dragonheir, there’s no better time – returning players are invited to rejoin the adventure through dedicated Reunion Gift benefits, while Journey Together lets veteran players form Bonds with new and returning Celebration Server players, and earn shared rewards.

Its First Glimpse of Fate phase introduces players to one of 18 Fate Heroes and lets them determine their faction, while the Gift of Fate phase features an eight-tier reward pool with the Dark Lady Collector’s Edition Figure at its highest tier.

There will be another chance to obtain the figure from September 19 through Dragon Crown Homage. Players reaching 300 total draws will be able to choose between the physical figure and a Legendary Hero Option Chest.

Special events in online games are obviously nothing new, but for this new Dragonheir: Silent Gods event, marking the third anniversary isn’t just a case of adding another batch of content, but also a celebration of the game’s player base.

The new Child of Chaos character and the Dark Lady Collector’s Edition Figure – both of which were made with player input – are signs that this event is not only a nod to the game turning three years old, but also a nod to the fans that helped it to reach this milestone, as well as an invitation to new players to jump aboard and continue the adventure with them.