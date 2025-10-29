Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake players asked not to show end-game videos for at least a month, or Square Enix might take them down

Square Enix has asked players of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake not to share videos or photos of what happens at the end of the game until at least a month after release, warning that it may issue takedown requests.

In a notice on the official Dragon Quest website, Square Enix has issued a set of “guidelines for posting videos, live streams and images” of the game, which is set for release on October 30.

Perhaps most notably, the guidelines ask players to “refrain from live streaming or posting videos / images of gameplay after the second credit sequence in Dragon Quest II until November 29, 2025”.

It’s not explained why this is, but it implies that there may be extra content not previously seen in the original version of Dragon Quest II at this point in the game, and Square Enix wants to keep it as a surprise for at least the first wave of players.

The publisher previously confirmed that the remakes would include new content, including “new characters to interact with, additional dungeons to explore and an expanded story to uncover”.

The guidelines also ask players to include spoiler warnings on any content that includes major plot developments in either game, and say players are “not permitted” to make videos or playlists which only show cutscenes, or only feature game music.

“Square Enix Co, Ltd permits its fans to share certain images and gameplay videos of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake online so long as these Guidelines are adhered to,” the notice says.

“Square Enix reserves the right to object to any use of the materials and may submit takedown requests to third hosting parties any such content.”

Other requests include adding a copyright notice on videos (except for microblogging platforms like X) stating: “The works used in this video are jointly owned by Square Enix Co, Ltd and other co-owners, and the copyright of the music used in this video is owned by Sugiyama Kobo Co, Ltd. The unauthorized reproduction and distribution of this video is prohibited.”

Square Enix previously stated that the Switch version of Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake won’t offer an upgrade to the Switch 2 version, and that it won’t be possible to transfer save data because each version is essentially a separate release.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be released on October 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was a hit when it was released last year. It was the only game to sell more than one million copies physically in Japan in 2024, and images flooded social media in the week following its release, showing it was sold out at most retailers.