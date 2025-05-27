Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as a Game-Key Card

Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be released on October 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC, and now Switch 2 can be added to the list.

However, Square Enix has also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will be a Game-Key Card, while it appears the Switch version will be included on the cartridge.

So far, the vast majority of third-party Switch 2 games are Game-Key Cards, with only a few exceptions such as Cyberpunk 2077 and the Western version of Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion.

Game preservationists have criticised the system, calling it “disheartening” but inevitable.

A Collector’s Edition of the game has also been announced, which will be exclusively available at the Square Enix store. The Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake costs $149.99 and includes a physical copy of the game, acrylic figures of in-game sprites and digital content.

Square Enix also revealed that players who have save data from Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will receive several in-game items for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. These items can also be acquired via playing the game, but players can get them earlier via this save data bonus.

Players who pre-order the digital version of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will receive the following pre-order bonus content:

One pair of elevating shoes

Three seeds of strength

Three seeds of defence

Three seeds of agility

Three seeds of life

Three seeds of magic

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was a hit when it was released last year. It was the only game to sell more than one million copies physically in Japan in 2024, and images flooded social media in the week following its release, showing it was sold out at most retailers.