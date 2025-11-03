Dragon Quest designer, Yuji Horii, becomes first game designer named in Japan’s autumn honors

Dragon Quest designer, Yuji Horii, has been recognized by the Japanese government in its autumn honors.

Horii, 71, was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, for his work on the iconic role-playing game series.

Horii is the first game designer to receive the honor, which is awarded to those recognized for distinguished service to the state in various fields, except military service.

The Order of the Rising Sun is the third-highest order bestowed by the Japanese government. However, the highest two – Order of the Chrysanthemum, and Order of the Paulownia Flowers – are mostly reserved for heads of state and politicians.

Horii said (via FNN): “I’ve been making games for a long time, about 40 years now, but it’s not just my own efforts, it’s all thanks to the staff who helped me make it, and the users who have always supported me. I’ve levelled up in many ways, done many things, and all my hard work has paid off.”

Horii has worked on every mainline Dragon Quest game since the 1986 original, and via his company Armor Project, co-owns the franchise alongside Square Enix.

The latest series entry, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, was released last week for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

The previous remake, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, was Japan’s best-selling game last year, selling more than 820,000 copies in its first week alone.