Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake gets a free Switch 2 update today.

As revealed during the Japanese version of the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase presentation today, Square Enix‘s RPG will get a free update today for Switch 2 owners.

According to the game’s official website, the update adds “graphical improvements which make the game appear sharper and smoother”.

This implies the game will receive a resolution boost (given that the Switch 2 can handle a maximum resolution of 2160p compared to the Switch’s 1080p), as well as a potential frame rate increase.

The update will also include “additional options which allow players to prioritize frame rate or graphics”.

Square Enix also notes that this update is purely a visual one, and that “no changes have been made to the story or which items can be obtained in the game”, meaning Switch owners shouldn’t be concerned that Switch 2 owners will be getting extra content.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was a hit when it was released last year. It was the only game to sell more than one million copies physically in Japan in 2024, and images flooded social media in the week following its release, showing it was sold out at most retailers.

Square Enix is following it up this year with Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, which will be released on October 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

However, Square Enix has stressed that Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake won’t offer a Switch 2 upgrade, and that save data from the Switch 1 version of the game won’t transfer to the Switch 2 version. Both versions will be treated as entirely separate products.

“There is no upgrade path currently available or planned,” Square Enix says. “Please buy your copy for whichever system you would like to play it on.

Square notes that both versions of the game have the same content, however, “each version has different graphical specifications based on the hardware’s processing capabilities.”