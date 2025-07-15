Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake won’t offer an upgrade path to Nintendo Switch 2

Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake won’t offer a Switch 2 upgrade, and save data from the Switch 1 version of the game won’t transfer to the Switch 2 version.

In a post on the Dragon Quest website, Square has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of the game and the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game are being treated as entirely separate, and as such, won’t have any compatibility or upgrade path.

“There is no upgrade path currently available or planned. Please buy your copy for whichever system you would like to play it on,” it said.

Square notes that both versions of the game have the same content, however, “each version has different graphical specifications based on he hardware’s processing capabilities.”

Further down in the FAQ, Square Enix confirmed that save data from the Nintendo Switch version of the game won’t transfer to Nintendo Switch 2.

“No. The Switch 2 version and the Switch version are treated as separate games, so save data cannot be transferred or shared between them (this also applies to transferring data from the Switch 2 version to the Switch version).”

It has also been confirmed that Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake will be a Game Key Card when it releases later this year.

This week, it was revealed that Nintendo has begun gauging fan response to the controversial Game Key Card system in Japan.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be released on October 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was a hit when it was released last year. It was the only game to sell more than one million copies physically in Japan in 2024, and images flooded social media in the week following its release, showing it was sold out at most retailers.