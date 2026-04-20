Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is finally coming, with designs by the late Akira Toriyama

Bandai Namco has officially announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, the latest installment in its fighting game series.

Revealed during the annual Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event in Los Angeles, Xenoverse was confirmed to be in development at Dimps for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, with a release window of 2027. The last Xenoverse game was released a decade ago, in 2016.

“Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 continues the series’ legacy with a completely new Dragon Ball experience, where players choose the hero they want to become in an unexplored Dragon Ball world brought to life by the original author, Akira Toriyama,” Bandai Namco said.

Dragon Ball creator Toriyama died in 2024, so Xenoverse 3 will almost certainly be the last video game featuring his direct contributions.

During a brief panel that followed this announcement trailer, Xenoverse 3’s developer showed a new look at male and female player characters designed by Toriyama, Polygon reports, and emphasized that the artist creatively contributed to the design of the game’s world and characters.

In addition to the sequel, Bandai Namco revealed the “final chapter” of Xenoverse 2 during the Los Angeles event. Future Sage: Chapter 4 will mark the final DLC when it releases this summer.

“The last chapter brings the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Future Saga Pack Set to a dramatic close, reflecting on everything players have fought for, protecting history, shaping the future, and facing god-level power in a climactic final battle,” Bandai Namco said.

A new gameplay trailer unveiled that Goku will join the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster as part of the new DAIMA DLC, launching on April 22.