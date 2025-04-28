Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has been rated for Nintendo Switch 2.

While the game hasn’t been announced for Nintendo‘s next platform, this rating points to an imminent announcement and release of the port. The game was rated by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Media Regulation.

The 3D fighting game, developed by Spike Chunsoft and published by Bandai Namco, was released last October.

The game is the first new entry in the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series in over 15 years. The game features over 182 characters, featuring heroes from across the Dragon Ball franchise.

As of February, the game had sold over 5 million copies, making it the fastest-selling game in the franchise’s history. The game was nominated for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards in 2024.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release on June 5.

Earlier this year, it was reported that, following previous reports that Bandai Namco was attempting to reduce its workforce, the company let go of over 100 staff in the prior year.

According to Automaton, a filing on Japan’s online pension database shows that between April 2024 and February 2025, 117 staff have left the company. This doesn’t clarify if those who left the company did so voluntarily or not.

In 2024, Bloomberg reported that the company was “taking a traditionally Japanese approach to reducing staff and sending workers to rooms where they are given nothing to do, putting pressure on them to leave voluntarily.”