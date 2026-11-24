The executive producer of Dragon Age has explained how BioWare found itself constantly having to choose the “least terrible of the options” presented to it by EA.

Electronic Arts announced last month that it was closing historic Dragon Age studio BioWare and cancelling the next Mass Effect game, prompting fans to start a #SaveMassEffect campaign online.

Now, in an interview with Pembridge TV, Mark Darrah – who was at BioWare for 23 years and was executive producer on the Dragon Age series, as well as director on the first two games – recalled his time at the studio, and what it was like constantly struggling with EA.

Discussing Dragon Age 2, Darrah said the game was made in just 14 months with extreme levels of crunch, because EA told BioWare it had to make up for the delay of Star Wars: The Old Republic.

“I was the person who led the meeting that resulted in Dragon Age 2 happening,” Darrah recalled. “Dragon Age 2 exists because Star Wars: The Old Republic was slipping again. And basically, EA put a shotgun at the back of the studio’s head and said: ‘Fix this. You’re about to put a massive hole in the revenue, in our in our financials. Fix it.’

“Mass Effect wasn’t stepping into that gap, so we stepped into the gap. We said ‘we’ll ship something to plug the hole’.

“And that’s the thing, is that Dragon Age 2… there are people that were at EA at time in 2011, 2012, 2013, who their favourite BioWare game of all time was Dragon Age 2 because it did exactly what they wanted it to do – it plugged a financial hole – which I guess tells you exactly where their priorities were.”

“EA doesn’t shoot you, it puts a gun on the table and then comes in every day and asks you if you’ll shoot yourself.”

Darrah went on to explain that this was one of many situations where BioWare was forced to do something against its will because the alternatives were worse.

“Someone – I guess I won’t name them, just so I don’t get them potentially in trouble – once said that EA doesn’t shoot you, it puts a gun on the table and then comes in every day and asks you if you’ll shoot yourself.

“And they just keep coming in over and over, until eventually you just are like ‘fine, today’s the day, stop bugging me about it, I’ll do it’.

“So the reality is, a lot of times EA can legitimately say ‘we didn’t make BioWare do this, they chose to do this’. But if you dig underneath that statement, the reality is like: ‘Yeah, but you didn’t really… the options on the table were all terrible. We chose the least terrible of the options.'”

Asked to clarify whether he was talking about BioWare’s move to EA’s Frostbite engine, Darrah replied: “[This in terms of moving to] Frostbite engine, this is terms of making Dragon Age 2, this in terms of shipping Anthem, everything.

“Because they basically said: ‘You’ve gotta hit your financials, so what are you going to do? Are you going to ship [Star Wars] a year sooner than you think is going to happen?’ No. ‘Are you going to pull Mass Effect in a year?’ No. ‘So what are you going to do?’

“It was never clear what the consequence of ‘not’ was, and it still isn’t, but it seemed really dire at the time. So, it was like ‘you got to do something, so what you gonna do?’ So, did they make us make Dragon Age 2? No. But they made us do something. And that was the something.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Darrah said that while he knew BioWare felt like it was on borrowed time with EA for a while, the news that it was closing still caught him off-guard.

“I guess it didn’t catch me by surprise exactly, but I think it kind of did,” he recalled. “And I think it caught a lot of people by surprise because it was seen as sort of ‘well, they would never close BioWare’. But I think that every time a major studio’s closed, I think that’s people’s reaction, is ‘they would never close X’.

“And I think it caught people by surprise in a way. I mean, everyone kind of intellectually knew that there had been a Sword of Damocles hanging above the studio, but when it actually happened it was like ‘oh, I I guess I never emotionally prepared myself for this to actually occur’.”