Dragon Age and Gears of War headline Xbox Game Pass August line-up

Microsoft has confirmed the next batch of titles coming to Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This month’s headline additions include Gears of War Reloaded and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which will join the service on August 26 and August 28, respectively.

Five titles will also be removed from Game Pass on August 31, including Borderlands 4.

Coming to Game Pass

Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC) – Available Today

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Void/Breaker (PC) – Available Today



Goat Simulator Remastered (Xbox Series X|S) – August 20

Now with Game Pass Standard

Now with Game Pass Standard Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Herdling (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 21



Gears of War: Reloaded (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 28

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Leaving Game Pass on August 15

Ben 10 Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Borderlands 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sea of Stars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Gears of War: Reloaded will be released on August 26, costing $39.99 on all platforms, marking the series’ first appearance on PlayStation.

Xbox players who own the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition receive a free upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded.

The game includes support for 4K and 120 FPS, and the multiplayer suite from the original game.

The third-person shooter developed by Epic Games was first released on Xbox 360 in 2006, then released again as “Ultimate Edition” in 2015.