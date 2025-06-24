Drag x Drive release date confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has officially confirmed the release date for Drag x Drive.

In a short trailer posted on the Nintendo Today app, Nintendo confirmed that the game will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on August 14.

Drag x Drive is a wheelchair basketball game in which players use the mouse controls on both Joy-Con 2 controllers, and move them forwards and backwards to emulate the moving of a wheelchair.

Players can then lift a Joy-Con 2 controller to throw the ball, in attempt to get it in the basket and score points.

In the form initially shown off during the Switch 2 Direct, Drag x Drive appeared to be a 3v3 online basketball game, but it’s still to be confirmed whether there will be other modes offering different team sizes or solo play.

VGC went hands-on with Drag x Drive at a Nintendo Switch 2 event back in April and found that the controls worked very well, but that many unknowns remained at the time, including how varied the gameplay would be and how much the game will depend on finding a team willing to work together.

“When the game ended and the final scores were shown, the final and most important unknown presented itself: had I just seen literally everything that Drag x Drive has to offer?” we wrote.

“Will there be more arenas? Will there be character customisation? Will there be unlockables? Will there be a single-player mode, meaning you don’t have to rely on others being selfless enough to make your own personal dream work with their supplied teamwork? And will the price reflect the amount of content that does end up being available?

“As a proof of concept I couldn’t be happier with Drag x Drive. It controls perfectly, and I even felt a wee bit tired after playing it (in the best way). But it’s all these unknowns – how varied it will be, the solo player situation, whether the demo is literally all there is to the game – that will decide whether it remains a neat idea or becomes a must-have summer Switch 2 title.”