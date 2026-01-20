Doug Bowser joins Hasbro’s board, fresh from retiring as Nintendo of America boss

Nintendo of America’s recently retired president and COO, Doug Bowser, has joined the board of directors of toy giant Hasbro.

Hasbro is the American entertainment and holding company behind Wizards of the Coast, Transformers, Monopoly, Nerf, Peppa Pig, and countless other household names in toys and gaming.

Bowser joins the Hasbro board after having retired from his Nintendo position just weeks ago, on December 31, 2025. The exec spent six years as NOA’s boss, overseeing the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 and the company’s significant expansion in licensed merchandise.

Bowser’s role at Nintendo was replaced by Devon Pritchard, the long-serving marketeer who joined Nintendo 19 years ago. Pritchard, the first woman to become NOA president, appeared via video message at the 15th Annual New York Game Awards on Sunday night.

Doug joins Hasbro’s board alongside Carla Vernón, who has served as CEO of The Honest Company since January 2023.

“We are delighted to have Doug and Carla join our seasoned and dynamic Board of Directors,” said Rich Stoddart, chair of Hasbro’s board.

“Doug and Carla bring extensive leadership experience across consumer brands and franchise management. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as Hasbro continues to execute its long-term innovation and growth strategy.”

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks added: “Doug and Carla bring deep expertise in building iconic brands, creating meaningful consumer experiences, and driving innovation and transformation across their respective industries.

“Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to execute our Playing To Win strategy and deliver extraordinary play experiences to fans around the world.”