Doug Bowser is stepping down as Nintendo of America president and COO

Nintendo of America has announced that Doug Bowser will be stepping down as president and COO.

Bowser will retire from his roles on December 31, 2025, at which point he will be replaced by Devon Pritchard.

Pritchard, who is currently Nintendo of America’s executive vice president of revenue, marketing and consumer experience, joined Nintendo 19 years ago and is described by the company as “a long-standing member of the NOA leadership team”. She will also join the NOA Board of Directors and become an NCL Executive Officer.

Along with Pritchard’s promotion, Satoru Shibata – the former Nintendo of Europe president and current managing executive officer, corporate director and member of the board at NCL (Nintendo’s Japanese arm) – will join Nintendo of America as its CEO, while still continuing his roles at NCL.

Bowser became Nintendo of America president in April 2019, after Reggie Fils-Aimé stepped down from the role, and the company has joked numerous times about him having the same name as Mario’s arch-nemesis.

“One of my earliest video game experiences was playing the arcade version of Donkey Kong,” Bowser said in a statement. “Since that time, all things Nintendo have continued to be a passion for both me and my family.

“Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers.

“Now, it’s time for the next generation of leadership and Devon’s track record speaks for itself. She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights.”

Pritchard added: “I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish.

“With characters and worlds that offer something for everyone, my focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo’s legacy of surprising and delighting our longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players into the Nintendo family.”

Paying tribute to Bowser’s time at the company, NCL president Shuntaro Furukawa stated: “During his tenure, Doug made numerous contributions to bring smiles to the faces of people connected to Nintendo. I would like to express my gratitude for his strong efforts.

“Devon, who will become the next president, has also made many contributions to Nintendo over the years. I am confident that, like Doug, Devon will continue to support Nintendo’s important mission of creating smiles.”