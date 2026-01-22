Double Fine reveals Kiln, a pottery-based multiplayer party brawler

Double Fine Productions has announced Kiln, an “online multiplayer pottery party brawler”.

Players take control of a small spirit, who can’t battle unprotected and so decides to create some armour.

Players sculpt this armour out of clay using a pottery wheel, meaning they have full control over its appearance and properties.

“Will you be big, or small? Wide, or tall? Will you make a plate, a jug, a cup or a bowl?” the game’s description reads.

“Do you prefer to throw pies in your enemy’s face, or transform into a stick of dynamite to be tossed into the fray? There are a multitude of different sizes and combinations to discover, each with unique abilities and attacks, along with new and surprising ways to play. ”

Players can also decorate their pots, using “a positively dizzying selection of toppers, handles, spouts, glazes, charms and stickers”.

Once players create their armour, they take part in Quench mode, which features 4v4 online battles.

“Making pots in real life is really difficult,” project lead Derek Brand said in an interview on the Xbox Wire blog. “It takes a lot of practice, and you can get good at it over time, but it is not an easy thing to just jump into.

“We wanted to make the pot-making super easy and accessible – it’s just a button and a control stick – and you can make any kind of shape you wanted. We wanted people to immediately feel like they’re masters at this craft.”

Brand added that the aim for release is to focus on the gameplay and maps, and will focus on adding new modes after release.

“In post-launch, we really want to hear what the community responds to and what they like and have that dialogue,” he explained. “At launch we’re really committing to Quench mode and the lobby experience.

“We’re going to be shipping with several maps — they all have a unique gameplay hook to them — and they’re very different from each other.”

Kiln is due for release later this year on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on the day of release.

Players can sign up now for the game’s Beta Testing Program, allowing them to take part in a series of tests before Kiln is officially released.