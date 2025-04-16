Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox controller, Elite controller and console wrap announced

Microsoft has confirmed a series of Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox accessories, including two controllers and a console wrap.

It was previously reported that a special edition Xbox Wireless Controller based on the game would be released imminently.

Now Microsoft has confirmed that a Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Series X console wrap are available now, and that an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller themed after the game will be released next month.

The Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox Wireless Controller is available now for $79.99/£74.99 exclusively at the Microsoft Store, but it will be sold at traditional retailers at a later date.

The Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is available for pre-order today for $199.99 / £199.99 and will be released on April 25. Finally, the Xbox Series X Wrap is available now for $54.99/ £54.99. Both the Elite Series 2 Controller and the Series X wrap are available exclusively at the Microsoft Store while supplies last.

The Doom: The Dark Ages Limited Edition Wireless Controller also includes the Doomslayer Executioner Skin DLC for Doom: The Dark Ages. Microsoft didn’t note whether or not the DLC would be available separately from the controller.

Our hands-on Doom: The Dark Ages preview said it “nails the gameplay, the tone and the gore.”

“It’s incredibly fun,” we wrote. “It’s uncompromised, energetic, brutal, and rewarding. It is everything that I’d hope and expect from a Doom game, pulled off by a team that’s clearly full of confidence.”

Doom: The Dark Ages will take players to locations from The Doomslayer’s past and “worlds beyond”. The game will not feature a multiplayer component and will instead be an entirely single-player release. Doom: The Dark Ages will also have a larger focus on the story, which ID claims is the studio’s “best yet”.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, with a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass.