Doom: The Dark Ages is getting a story DLC expansion coming this summer

A story DLC expansion has been announced for Doom: The Dark Ages.

Just as its predecessor Doom Eternal received a post-launch campaign called The Ancient Gods, so too is Doom: The Dark Ages getting more story content.

The DLC, which will be titled Doom: The Dark Ages – Revelations, will be released on July 7, and has an ice theme.

Doom: The Dark Ages was released in May 2025 and was critically well-received, with a Metacritic score of 85.

Publisher Bethesda said it was developer id Software’s “biggest launch ever”, reaching 3 million players in its first six days (seven times faster then Doom Eternal did).

VGC’s Doom: The Dark Ages review called it “brutal, challenging and laugh-out-loud funny”, saying the game had put the series back on track.

“Doom: The Dark Ages gets so much right, that its main flaws come when the game takes you away from its main, excellent combat loop,” we said. “While not every new addition works, the game’s new open zones are a treat, and the Doomslayer’s arsenal is still incredibly fun to run around with.”

More to follow…