Doom: The Dark Ages gets a new story trailer

A new story trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages has been released.

The trailer, which was released by Bethesda today, focuses more on the game’s storyline, but does show some action near the end.

Developer id Software has previously claimed that Doom: The Dark Ages, which will have no multiplayer mode and will be entirely single-player only, will have a larger focus on story and will boast the “best yet”.

The game will take place in between the events of Doom 64 and the 2016 reboot of Doom.

The trailer can be seen below or on the official Bethesda YouTube channel.

Doom 64 ends with the Marine (as the protagonist was known then) deciding to sacrifice himself by staying in Hell to prevent any more demons from leaving.

However, Doom (2016) opens in Mars with the protagonist, now known as the Slayer, breaking free from a sarcophagus and laying waste to a group of demons.

It’s possible, then, that Doom: The Dark Ages may reveal how the Marine left Hell, how he became the Slayer and how he found himself in the situation leading up to the events of Doom (2016).

“In this third installment of the modern Doom series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer, in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell,” the game’s description reads.

Last week Microsoft revealed a series of special edition Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox accessories, including an Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller and Xbox Series X Console Wrap.

Our hands-on Doom: The Dark Ages preview said the latest Doom title “nails the gameplay, the tone and the gore”, calling it “incredibly fun”.

WIt’s uncompromised, energetic, brutal, and rewarding,” we wrote. “It is everything that I’d hope and expect from a Doom game, pulled off by a team that’s clearly full of confidence.”

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, with a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass.