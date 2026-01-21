Donkey Kong Country Returns HD gets a free update which improves Switch 2 visuals and adds Dixie Kong

Nintendo has released a free update for Donkey Kong Returns HD which adds new features on both Switch and Switch 2.

The version 1.1.0 update, which is available now, adds Dixie Kong as a playable character in the game.

Dixie can spin her ponytail when Donkey Kong jumps, allowing them to jump further and reach higher areas than Diddy can.

The new update also adds Turbo Attack, a new faster version of Time Attack where players can race through the stage at a faster speed than usual.

Players downloading the update on Switch 2 will also get extra features exclusive to that system, including improved render resolution, shorter loading times and local GameShare.

Donkey Kong Country Returns was originally released on Nintendo Wii in 2010, followed by a 3DS port in 2013. The remastered version, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, was released on Switch in January 2025.

VGC’s Donkey Kong Country Returns HD review said the Switch remaster didn’t add enough new content to justify a full replay, but that newcomers would enjoy it.

“With improved presentation and controls, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is the definitive version of a classic platformer,” we wrote. “Though it lacks the variety and bold ideas of its sequel, and offers little new content, it’s a worthwhile experience for those who missed it the first time around.”

The full patch notes for the game’s latest update are as follows:

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – Ver 1.1.0 patch notes

You can now play as Dixie Kong. Her action when jumping is different from when jumping with Diddy Kong. When playing alone, as you grab a barrel, you can switch between either Diddy Kong or Dixie Kong as the character that appears. When playing with two people, P2 can switch between Diddy Kong or Dixie Kong by pressing the stick (the L Stick in the case of playing with both Joy-Con 2 or Joy-Con controllers) on the world map.

A Turbo Attack mode where you can race through the stage at high speed has been added. If you clear the course once, it will appear at the same time as the Time Attack mode. If you can clear it within the time limit, you will acquire a turbo medal.

Now supports Brazilian Portuguese language. You can switch the language in the “Language” setting in the “System” menu of “System Settings.”

Several other issues have been addressed and image quality enhancements have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

Switch 2