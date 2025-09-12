Donkey Kong Bananza is getting paid DLC featuring DK Isle – and it’s out today

Donkey Kong Bananza is getting surprise paid DLC today, Nintendo has announced, in the form of DK Island & Emerald Rush.

As its name suggests, DK Island & Emerald Rush allows players to explore the location of the original Donkey Kong Country game.

The Emerald Rush portion appears to be a Roguelike of sorts, with players challenged to go on ‘runs’ collecting as much emerald as possible within a time limit, unlocking perks to improve your skills.

A free demo of the main game will also be available on Nintendo eShop later today.

“In this paid DLC expansion, you’ll barrel around with Donkey Kong and Pauline on DK Island – the home of some familiar faces,” Nintendo said.

“Once you’ve finished the main game’s story, Void Kong will offer you a position in Void Company collecting as much emerald ore as you can in Emerald Rush, both on DK Island and in Layers from the main game. In each run of this new mode, you’ll collect fossils to gain helpful Perks for different effects, and smash Banandium Gems to power up DK with different skills.

“Play this mode to unlock new fashions, collectable statues that can be displayed on DK Island and more.”