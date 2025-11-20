Dave the Diver is finally on Xbox, and it’s available now

Dave the Diver is finally on Xbox, and it’s available today.

Announced during the Xbox Partner Showcase on Thursday, the game, which is available now, was a breakout hit for South Korean developer Mintrocket. The game was a sales success, quickly passing 4 million units and earning the developer a BAFTA.

“For Dave, Xbox is the final frontier, and we’re thrilled to welcome Xbox Series players into the adventure today,” said Jaeho Hwang, director of Dave the Diver.

“Fans around the world have embraced Dave and his wonderfully chaotic crew, and we can’t wait for a whole new community to dive not only into the base game, but the three DLCs that have helped shape the game world into one that keeps fans coming back.”

All of the game’s DLC packs are also available on Xbox at launch, including the game’s collaboration with Godzilla, the Dredge content pack, and the Ichiban’s History DLC.

Today’s announcement also included a look at the game’s next DLC pack, which is due next year.

“Dave will team up with jungle locals to explore the mysterious lake surrounding the island on which the new village resides,” reads a description for the forthcoming DLC.

“New storylines, mini-games, and recipes await players when the DLC launches Early 2026.”