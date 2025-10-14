Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is a mobile 3v3 battle game which brings Final Fantasy characters into modern Tokyo

Square Enix has announced Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, a mobile spin-off set in modern day Tokyo.

The iOS and Android game is described as a “3 vs 3 Team Boss Battle Arena”, and is set for release in 2026.

Players compete in teams of three, and have to “use powerful abilities to defeat the boss faster than the enemy team”, according to Square Enix.

The game sees “Final Fantasy warriors summoned into the modern world with full Japanese voice acting”.

There are currently 10 characters confirmed for the game, spanning the Final Fantasy series, each covering one of four fighting styles – Ranged, Melee, Support and Agile.

The characters currently confirmed are:

Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy)

(Final Fantasy) Kain Highwind (Final Fantasy 4)

(Final Fantasy 4) Krile Mayer Baldesion (Final Fantasy 5)

(Final Fantasy 5) Terra Branford (Final Fantasy 6)

(Final Fantasy 6) Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy 7)

(Final Fantasy 7) Rinoa Heartily (Final Fantasy 8)

(Final Fantasy 8) Zidane Tribal (Final Fantasy 9)

(Final Fantasy 9) Lighting (Final Fantasy 13)

(Final Fantasy 13) Gaia (Final Fantasy 14)

(Final Fantasy 14) Prompto Argentum (Final Fantasy 15)

Because the game is set in modern day Tokyo rather than a fantasy setting, each character has been redesigned and can be customised with numerous outfits.

“A giant crystal appears in the city of Tokyo,” the game’s storyline reads. “The blue-glowing crystal blended into daily life and became a familiar presence.

“However, those peaceful times came to a sudden end. Strange monsters appear from a mysterious, menacing energy polluting the crystal, driving humanity to despair.

“As terror dominates the city, armed warriors emerge, as if they were answering to a cry for help. As they conceal their identities and quickly disappear after battle, people began to call them ‘ghosts’…”

A closed beta for Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy will take place on November 7-14, for players in Japan, the United States and Canada only. Players can apply to join on the game’s official website.