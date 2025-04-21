Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest free update adds a new Alice in Wonderland area, ‘uncrafting’ and more

The latest free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming later this week.

The update, which is called Wonderland Whimsy, adds a new Alice in Wonderland realm to the game, adding new quests and rewards like the Talkative Doorknob Door.

Players will be able to add Alice and the Cheshire Cat to their Valley as new visitors, bringing the total to 51 characters.

Once players add the Cheshire Cat to their village, progressing through is Friendship Quests will unlock the new Uncrafting Station to the game.

This lets players break down crafted items (except for ones which are crucial to quests) and reduce them back to their original components, should they have duplicate items they no longer need, or are in short supply of a specific ingredient.

The update also adds a new Garden of Whimsy Star Path. “Collect a variety of clothing inspired by Victorian and fairy fashions, host your own tea party with new furniture items, and unlock new Dreamstyles for Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck”, the Star Path’s description reads.

Other new features include:

A new Cheshire Cat Chaos Event, which will “unlock playful rewards later this season”.

The return of the Dreamlight Parks Fest, with new rewards based on Disney Parks.

New weekly DreamSnap challenges.

New items in Scrooge McDuck’s store.

More Premium Shop content, including Star Wars themed items.

The ability to upgrade Small and Medium Chests.

Improvements to Photo Mode with new poses and revamped options.

Player house expansion improvements.

An update to grids on tables allowing for better item placement.

There are also more than 30 bug fixes, all of which are listed in the game’s official Patch Notes.

Disney Dreamlight Valley currently has two paid expansion passes, each of which adds new locations, houses, quests, ingredients and missions.

The first expansion, A Rift in Time, consists of three parts and allows players to unlock Rapunzel, Gaston, EVE, Oswald and Jafar.

The second expansion, The Storybook Vale, currently lets players unlock Merida, Flynn and Hades. Its second part is due to be released this summer, and will let players unlock Maleficent.