Disney Dreamlight Valley is finally getting a free Switch 2 upgrade next month

The Switch 2 update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming next month, Gameloft has confirmed.

An enhanced version designed for Switch 2 will be released on March 25.

Players who own the Switch version of the game will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free.

According to Gameloft, the Switch 2 version of the game will feature improved frame rate. The Switch version aims for 30 frames per second but frequently fails to reach this.

Based on gameplay footage provided by Gameloft, it appears that the Switch 2 version still targets 30fps, but hits it far more consistently.

The Switch 2 edition will also offer improved resolution. While the Switch version targets 1080p when docked, the game uses dynamic resolution scaling to drop image quality during busier moments.

It’s not yet been clarified whether the Switch 2 version will continue to render at 1080p with less need to scale down, or will aim for a higher native rendering resolution.

Players will also be benefit from faster loading times on Switch 2, as well as a higher item limit of 6,000 items, up from the 3,000 in the Switch version.

The higher item limit should also make cross progression easier, as other versions of the game already have an item limit of 6,000.

Disney Dreamlight Valley was originally released in early access in September 2022, and was originally supposed to become free-to-play at some point.

However, Gameloft decided to scrap this idea and make the game a paid title, reducing the need for more intrusive microtransactions beyond optional seasonal cosmetic content.

VGC’s Disney Dreamlight Valley review called it “a wonderful Animal Crossing alternative”, saying: “With a healthy supply of quests on top of the usual foraging, crafting and house-building, there’s a proper story here too for any players who want a goal to aim towards.”