Disney Afternoon Collection appears on Switch eShop, confirming its release with two extra SNES games

A listing for The Disney Afternoon Collection has started appearing on the Nintendo eShop in some regions, confirming its release and the addition of extra games.

The six-game compilation, developed by Digital Eclipse, was originally released back in 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but it never came to Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this month a new listing was added to the ESRB website, listing the game for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Now, even though an official announcement has still to be made, the game has started to appear on the Coming Soon section on some Nintendo eShop regions.

Although it’s not yet listed on the UK or US eShops at the time of writing, VGC can confirm the game is now visible on the Japanese eShop, in both Switch and Switch 2 versions.

What’s more, the listing confirms that the new version will include more games than were featured in the 2017 release, adding SNES titles Bonkers and Goof Troop to the existing six NES games previously included.

The full list of games is now therefore as follows:

DuckTales (NES) (1989)

(NES) (1989) Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers (NES) (1990)

(NES) (1990) TaleSpin (NES) (1991)

(NES) (1991) Darkwing Duck (NES) (1992)

(NES) (1992) DuckTales 2 (NES) (1993)

(NES) (1993) Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 (NES) (1994)

(NES) (1994) Goof Troop (SNES) (1993)

(SNES) (1993) Bonkers (SNES) (1994)

The addition of Goof Troop on SNES will be of particular interest to Capcom fans, as it was co-designed by Shinji Mikami, who would go on to direct Resident Evil three years later.

The listing also confirms that the collection will include quick save and rewind features, Boss Rush and Time Attack modes (except in Goof Troop and Bonkers), and online leaderboards for each of these modes.

The compilation will also include a Gallery mode, put together by Digital Eclipse’s historians, which includes “behind the scenes footage and exclusive content provided by Disney”.

It’s not clear how much of this will be new compared to the 2017 release.