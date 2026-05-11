Discord Nitro now includes a ‘starter edition’ of Xbox Game Pass with more than 50 games

Discord and Xbox have officially announced their Game Pass partnership, after it was leaked last month.

Starting today, Discord users who subscribe to the paid Discord Nitro membership will now gain access to a “starter edition” of Xbox Game Pass.

This includes a library of more than 50 PC and console games, which players can download and play as part of their Nitro subscription.

It also includes access to cloud streaming, but because it’s a cut-down version of Game Pass this is limited to 10 hours per month.

“I think this is one of the best benefits we’re offering because it changes how you try games,” Discord senior director of product Lu Zhang said on the Discord blog.

“Most of us have spent money on something, played it for a couple weeks, then watched it sit in our library. Game Pass removes that friction. The starter edition of Game Pass also comes with 10 hours of cloud gaming, so you can stream games right away on more devices.

“Whether you’re into survival, strategy, co-op, or just want to farm in peace, there’s something in there for you. Think Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked 2, Grounded, and more. New games will be added periodically, so there will be more to play. Check out your Nitro Home to get started.”

The offer is applicable to players with an active Discord Nitro membership through a paid membership. Memberships given through Nitro gifts and most Nitro trials are eligible too. Those with Nitro Classic or Nitro Basic memberships aren’t eligible.

Those eligible who wish to access their Game Pass library have to open Discord, select the Direct Messages icon, choose the Nitro Home tab to access the Nitro Rewards page, then find the Xbox Game Pass card or banner. They’ll then be asked to link their Discord account to a Microsoft account if they haven’t already.

Existing Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also started getting Discord Nitro benefits later this month as part of the partnership, including 250 Discord Orbs each month, 1.2x extra Orbs when completing quests and automatically applied Discord Shop discounts.