Disco Elysium spin-off studio renames game and pivots away from isometric gameplay

Dark Math Games, one of multiple studios to spin off from Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM, has renamed its spiritual follow-up and pivoted away from the isometric gameplay it’s known for.

Dark Math Games was announced last year and claims to be comprised of a 20-person team, “about half” of whom worked on Disco Elysium and Disco Elysium -The Final Cut.

In 2024, the studio announced XXXNightshift, which it described as a detective RPG with “many tools and layers of gameplay”, plus a “unique companion dynamic”.

On Thursday, the studio announced that it’s changed course slightly. Firstly, XXXNightshift has changed its name to Tangerine Antarctic. In addition, the game has pivoted away from the previously announced isometric gameplay and is now a 3rd person RPG.

On the name change, Timo Albert, founder of Dark Math Games, stated, “Set at the World’s End ski village at Mount Hope, British Antarctica, Tangerine Antarctic is the name of the in-game hotel, designed by renowned Estonian architect Kaur Stőőr, where most of the game’s action takes place.

“This is where you are stuck because of the blizzard and must solve the mysterious murders. And Tangerine Antarctic is one of the important characters of this true detective RPG.”

Dark Math is one of several UK indie studios claiming to be comprised of Disco Elysium talent.

On the exact same day as Dark Math last year, around twelve former ZA/UM staff announced the creation of Longdue Games, a studio said to be working on its own spiritual successor.

Disco Elysium game director Robert Kurvitz and art director Aleksander Rostov, who left ZA/UM amid a string of explosive allegations, reportedly established a new studio, Red Info Ltd, back in 2022.

Earlier this year, what remains of Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM announced a new RPG, Elysium, which it describes as “a new mind-warping espionage RPG that blends player introspection, deep character-driven dialogue, and high-stakes encounters steered by dice rolls.”