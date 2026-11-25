Retro specialist Hamster Corporation has announced the latest release in its ongoing efforts to bring Namco’s early ’90s polygonal arcade games to home consoles.

Dirt Dash, which was released in arcades in 1995, is coming to the company’s Arcade Archives series on PS4 and Switch, and its Arcade Archives 2 series on PS5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S.

It’s an arcade racing game based on rally racing, and features five tracks – City, Hill, Jungle, Mountain and Snow – as well as three cars to choose from.

At the time of its release, the game was likened to arcade favourite Sega Rally, partly because Namco and Sega were both competing with each other at the time to push the early polygonal era of arcade games further (with titles such as Ridge Racer and Daytona USA).

US magazine Next Generation scored the game 4/5 at the time, and said: “Essentially, Dirt Dash is to Sega Rally what Tekken is to Virtua Fighter, and with its attractive use of the Super System 22 board, light-sourcing and backgrounds, plus the excellent feel of the cars themselves, Namco has another hit on its hands.”

Each Arcade Archives game features Original Mode, High Score Mode (where you keep playing until you get Game Over) and Caravan Mode (where you have to get the highest score within a certain time).

Arcade Archives 2 versions also add Time Attack Mode (where you try to beat the full game as quickly as possible), and VRR support for a “more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience”.

Hamster Coropration has been working through the library of games released on Namco’s System 22 arcade board – which saw the company making the jump to polygonal games – as well as its more powerful Super System 22 board (of which Dirt Dash was a title) and its PlayStation-based System 11 board – and releasing them through its Arcade Archives series.

This is the 13th polygonal Namco arcade game to be released through Arcade Archives. The full list as it stands is now:

Ace Driver

Ace Driver: Victory Lap

Air Combat 22

Aqua Jet

Armadillo Racing

Cyber Commando

Cyber Cycles

Dirt Dash

Rave Racer

Ridge Racer

Tekken

Tokyo Wars

Xevious 3D/G

Other System 22 and System 11 titles that could theoretically be released through Arcade Archives include Tekken 2, Soul Edge, Dunk Mania, Pocket Racer, Alpine Racer, Ridge Racer 2, Alpine Surfer and Prop Cycle.