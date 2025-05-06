Director suggests the rest of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Final Fantasy Remake director Naoki Hamaguchi has implied that the whole series will come to Nintendo Switch 2, not just Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was announced for Nintendo Switch 2 during Nintendo‘s Switch 2 Direct last month. This will mark the first time the game is playable on a non-PlayStation console.

Its sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, wasn’t announced, but the game’s director has now suggested both it, and the third game in the trilogy, will come to Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking as part of Nintendo’s Creators’ Voice series, Hamaguchi referred to the “Final Fantasy 7 Remake series,” rather than just the first game, which is currently announced.

While Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth were released as exclusives on PS4 and PS5, respectively, they were eventually released on PC.

Given Square Enix’s new multiplatform strategy and comments from Rebirth’s director saying he wants to see the trilogy appearing on more platforms like Xbox, it’s not yet clear if the third game in the trilogy will have a similar timed exclusivity window, because the terms of Square Enix and Sony‘s exclusivity deal for the third part remain unknown.

A noted insider previously claimed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would be released for Switch 2 in 2025, followed by its sequel, Rebirth, in 2026.

VGC’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review called the game “an utterly massive RPG pushed to its limit”.

We wrote: “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an excellent RPG with some of the best characters in the gaming canon.

“While some open-world content skirts the edges, and the game’s main narrative is left somewhat deflated, the time spent with Aerith, Tifa, and the gang makes this a hugely enjoyable road trip you’ll be playing for hundreds of hours.”

A Final Fantasy 9 remake is reportedly still in development, alongside a remake of Final Fantasy Tactics.