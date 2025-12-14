Director denies Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic could be more than 4 years away

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic director Casey Hudson has denied suggestion that the game could be more than four years away, writing on social media: “I’m not getting any younger!”

The third Knights of the Old Republic game was one of the biggest surprises at this week’s The Game Awards, and almost as unexpected was Hudson’s attachment.

The designer was director of the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy. But just last year, he was working on an entirely different project, before his studio was closed down due to funding issues.

Fate of the Old Republic developer Arcanaut is yet another startup from Hudson, then, and unsurprisingly, a StarWars.com Q&A confirms that the new game is in “the early stages” of development, which has led to speculation that it might not be released before the turn of the decade.

Hudson, however, has denied that we’ll have to wait that long. He wrote on social media: Don’t worry about the ‘not till 2030’ rumors. Game will be out before then. I’m not getting any younger!”

Fate of the Old Republic is described as a single-player narrative-driven action RPG and “spiritual successor” to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Hudson co-founded Arcanaut Studios this year, he said. “Our goal is developing the kind of games I love making: emotionally powerful, cinematic adventures driven by player agency, narrative depth, and immersive world-building.

“Conversations between our team and Lucasfilm Games led to an incredible opportunity to return to Star Wars, and once again we can hardly believe we’re working on such a special project.”