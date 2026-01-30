Director assures Ubisoft ‘remains committed’ to Beyond Good & Evil 2, despite recent upheaval

The creative director of Ubisoft’s long-in-development Beyond Good & Evil 2 has spoken for the first time since the company’s ‘major reset’, reassuring that development of the game is progressing.

Last week, the Assassin’s Creed publisher announced a significant organizational restructuring, which will see its development teams split into autonomous ‘creative houses’.

One of those ‘houses’ was confirmed to include BG&E2, the game that’s now been in development in some form for nearly 20 years.

Its inclusion came as a surprise to some, since Ubisoft had seemingly been somewhat ruthless with the decision to cancel six games, including the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

However, creative director Fawzi Mesmar has now commented on Beyond Good & Evil 2’s status, reassuring that its development team “remain[s] committed and focused on delivering a remarkable game for our players to enjoy”.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me over the past few days in regards to recent news at Ubisoft,” Mesmar wrote on LinkedIn.

“Myself, my team and our project Beyond Good and Evil 2 are unaffected by the recent changes. I would direct you to the official press release for more information around the latest organisational structure.”

He continued: “Needless to say, I am saddened by the cancellations that has affected my colleagues in other parts of Ubisoft and the industry. I urge everyone – myself included – to offer support whenever and however they can during these times.

“We remain committed and focused on delivering a remarkable game for our players to enjoy.”

Beyond Good & Evil 2 was originally announced back in 2008, and despite a re-reveal in 2017, there’s still been no sign of a release any time soon. Creator Michel Ancel left Ubisoft in 2020, saying he was leaving the video game industry entirely to focus on a new career in wildlife.

In 2024, Ancel shared his view on what went wrong with Beyond Good & Evil 2 during his time at the company, saying he felt that clashes between management were the main issue.