‘Digital ownership must be respected’: UK parliament debates Stop Killing Games campaign, but government doesn’t budge

The Stop Killing Games campaign was debated in UK parliament on Monday, with a spokesperson for the government reiterating its stance that it has no intention to amend existing consumer laws.

Stop Killing Games is a consumer campaign that challenges lawmakers to introduce legislation that would stop publishers from being able to “destroy” video games they have sold to consumers.

Specifically, it calls for laws that stop games that rely on online servers from being shut down without viable offline alternatives for those who’ve invested money, citing recent examples such as The Crew, Concord, and MultiVersus.

In Europe, a petition for Stop Killing Games amassed more than one million signatures, sparking a response from its games industry lobbying association, which argued that it would be legally risky, and prohibitively expensive, for developers to develop these games in a way that could be supported when official developer support ends.

And in the UK, nearly 200,000 people signed a petition for the issue to be debated in parliament. On Monday, the UK parliamentary debate took place, with dozens of MPs presenting their arguments for why the government should rethink how consumer laws protect those who purchase video games.

Pam Cox, MP for Colchester, argued that current laws do not adequately protect consumers: “The Stop Killing Games movement highlights the growing frustration among players who see their purchases vanish,” she said. “It is clear that digital ownership must be respected, and that publishers should look to provide routes for players to retain or repair games even if the official service support for products ends.”

Henry Tufnell, the MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, urged the government to consider the cultural importance of video games when reviewing consumer protections. “I agree… about the extent to which games have a cultural identity, and that to take them down erases a cultural and artistic heritage that is vital to society and to the wider industry as well,” he said.

“As campaigners have rightly argued, if every copy of a book, film, or song were destroyed, we would see it as a cultural tragedy. We should view the loss of video games in the same light.”

Mark Sewards, MP for Leeds South West and Morley, argued that consumers were asking for a “fairly simple” guarantee from game makers: that they won’t suddenly be left with nothing after purchasing a game.

“I am not demanding that publishers keep servers running forever,” he said. “Campaigners are not asking for indefinite technical support. We are not asking companies to keep pouring resources into a game that they have finished with. What we are asking is fairly simple: that publishers should not be able to deliberately disable every copy of a game that consumers have already purchased, leaving them with nothing.”

Sewards argued that the end of support seen in many modern video games wasn’t the same as an electronics company ending support for an old printer, because it “still prints documents”.

“What we are seeing with games is different,” he said. “It is as if someone bought that printer, and then one day the manufacturer sent out a signal that deliberately stopped it from working at all, claiming it had reached the end of support. That is not support ending; it is obsolescence, which has an entirely different meaning.”

The MP cited Ubisoft’s The Crew as a recent title that was shut down, with no way for owners to play it. He also named EA’s Anthem, which will soon see its servers disabled, PlatinumGames’s Babylon’s Fall, and Cliff Bleszinski’s 2017 shooter LawBreakers, “a game that I imagine would have been popular with certain Members of the previous Parliament”.

“Although I respect the Government’s position, I cannot help but observe that what is happening in this space could be perceived as a breach of consumer protection under unfair trading regulations,” he said.

“The fix in this area could be as simple as there being more transparency. When a consumer purchases a game, it should be crystal clear that the publisher could deactivate it at any point. However, I want to go further—we need to retain something and ensure that publishers make the game playable for consumers long after they have pulled support from it.

“Going back to ‘The Crew’, the game did not need to be shut down. Ubisoft could have patched in offline play or allowed private servers… Going forward, the ask from many consumers is simple: if the industry plans to kill a game, it should ensure that consumers have a reasonable option to continue using their products for a single-player experience or on private servers.”

Responding to the arguments, the government’s representative, minister for sport, tourism, civil society and youth, Stephanie Peacock MP, acknowledged consumer sentiment behind Stop Killing Games, but suggested there were no plans to amend UK law around the issue.

“The Government recognises the strength of feeling behind the campaign that led to the debate,” she said. “The petition attracted nearly 190,000 signatures. Similar campaigns, including a European Citizens’ Initiative, reached over a million signatures. There has been significant interest across the world.”

She continued: “At the same time, the Government also recognises the concerns from the video gaming industry about some of the campaign’s asks. Online video games are often dynamic, interactive services—not static products—and maintaining online services requires substantial investment over years or even decades.”

Peacock claimed that because modern video games were complex to develop and maintain, implementing plans for games after support had ended could be “extremely challenging” for companies and risk creating “harmful unintended consequences” for players.

Handing online servers over to consumers could carry commercial or legal risks, she said, in addition to safety concerns due to the removal of official company moderation.

On the subject of ownership, Peacock claimed that video games being licensed to consumers, rather than sold, was not a new phenomenon, and that “in the 1980s, tearing the wrapping on a box to a games cartridge was the way that gamers agreed to licensing terms.”

“Licensing video games is not, as some have suggested, a new and unfair business practice,” she claimed.

The government’s full response to the Video Games: Consumer Law debate can be found in full below: