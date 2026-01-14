Digital Eclipse’s Disney Afternoon Collection retro compilation has been rated for Switch and Switch 2

Disney Afternoon Collection has been rated for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

The six-game compilation, developed by Digital Eclipse, was originally released back in 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but it never came to Nintendo Switch.

Now a new listing has been added to the ESRB website, listing the game for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

While the original 2017 listing named Capcom as the game’s publisher, this new listing says the Switch and Switch 2 versions will be published by Atari (the parent company of Digital Eclipse), making it more likely that it’s a legitimate new listing and not an administrative error on the site.

The Disney Afternoon Collection consists of six Nintendo Entertainment Systems, all of which are based on animated series that aired during The Disney Afternoon, a two-hour block of animated shows that aired on US television throughout the 1990s.

The compilation consists of the following NES games, all of which were originally developed by Capcom:

DuckTales (1989)

(1989) Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers (1990)

(1990) TaleSpin (1991)

(1991) Darkwing Duck (1992)

(1992) DuckTales 2 (1993)

(1993) Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 (1994)

As is often the case in Digital Eclipse compilations, the collection also includes a Museum section where players can access concept art, music and other assets created for the games.

Because the ESRB listing doesn’t give any further information on the Switch and Switch 2 listings, it’s not yet clear whether these versions will contain the same six Capcom games, or add new titles developed by other studios (such as the TurboGrafx-16 version of Darkwing Duck, or the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis TaleSpin game).

This wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility, given that Digital Eclipse previously did something similar with its 2019 release Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King.

The original release only contained the Virgin Interactive adaptions of each game, but an expanded version (and DLC for existing owners) was released in 2021, adding the SNES version of Aladdin developed by Capcom, as well as numerous versions of The Jungle Book game.