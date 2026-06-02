Digital Eclipse is remastering six retro Toy Story games, including a PS3 classic

Atari and Digital Eclipse are remastering multiple classic Toy Story video games, spanning SNES, PlayStation, Game Boy, and PlayStation 3.

Toy Story: Retro Roundup and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition will release on October 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, both digitally ($25), and physically as two-game pack ($40, non-Xbox platforms).

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition is described as “a modern remaster” of the 2010 game, with upgraded visuals, higher resolutions, and improved performance. In addition, the remaster will include content previously exclusive to the PS3 version.

Meanwhile, Toy Story: Retro Roundup! is a collection of classic games based on the film franchise, originally released across PlayStation, SNES, Game Boy, and other platforms.

The collection includes Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (1999), Toy Story 2 (1999), Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000), and Toy Story Racer (2001), along with a bonus game – A Bug’s Life (1998).

The games have been updated with a rewind mechanic, save states, cheat codes, playthrough videos and guides, and enhanced visuals with the option to switch back to a classic look.

In addition to the games, Retro Roundup includes archival content, a music player, and behind-the-scenes interviews featuring development materials, archival imagery, and insights into both the films and games.

Digital Eclipse studio head Mike Mika said: “We’re excited for players to jump back into Toy Story 3 and experience the creativity, humor and heart that makes Toy Story such a landmark franchise. Toy Story 3 is celebrated as one of the great movie-to-game adaptations ever made, and it has been an absolute pleasure to rediscover.”

Ethan Stearns, VP of Games at Atari, added: “With Toy Story: Retro Roundup and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, classic Toy Story games have been reborn for fans as only Digital Eclipse is capable, with games carefully updated for modern platforms and supported by bonus content that takes you behind the scenes.”