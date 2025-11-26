Digimon Story: Time Stranger producer says he hopes it shows players the difference between Digimon and Pokémon

The producer of Digimon Story: Time Stranger says he hopes the game will help to highlight the differences between Digimon and Pokémon.

In an interview with MCV/Develop, Ryosuke Hara was asked if he wished the constant comparisons between Digimon and Pokémon would go away.

Hara replied that while such comparisons are only natural, his hope is that Digimon Story: Time Stranger, which was released in October, will show that the two IPs are unique.

“There are certainly similarities when it comes to the monster collection aspect, and it’s true that many players enjoy both franchises,” he explained. “So in that sense, comparisons are understandable and even expected.

“However, as you pointed out, Digimon and Pokémon are fundamentally different in their core concepts and appeal. Each has its own unique strengths. We believe that these differences will naturally become apparent as players experience this title.

“Our hope is that this game serves as an opportunity for more people to discover and appreciate what makes Digimon distinct.”

Hara added that one of the main ways the game helps to explain this difference is by widening its reach in an attempt to appeal to newcomers, rather than existing Digimon fans, by making the protagonist a secret agent who doesn’t know what Digimon are.

“Simply delving into the appeal of powerful Digimon like the Olympos XII would only resonate with existing Digimon fans, so we made sure to introduce several mysteries at the beginning of the narrative — designed to spark curiosity and encourage all players to move forward with interest,” he said.

“As the story progresses into the middle chapters, we gradually explain what Digimon are and how they fit into the world, aiming to build a natural sense of intrigue and engagement.

“Regarding the Digital World, we intentionally avoided sending players there right from the start. Instead, we allow them to explore the real world for a while first, which helps enhance the overall sense of immersion when they eventually transition into the Digital World.”

Digimon Story: Time Stranger was released last month to general critical acclaim, with a current Metacritic score of 80 / 79 (depending on format).