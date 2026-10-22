DICE and Respawn ‘are teaming up for Star Wars: Battlefront 3’

DICE and Respawn are collaborating on a third instalment in the Star Wars: Battlefront series, a new report has claimed.

According to Variety, Electronic Arts told staff this week, as part of confirmation of significant cuts, that the two studios have been tasked with working together on “a future project”. Multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that this is Star Wars: Battlefront 3 for Lucasfilm.

This follows an earlier report from Electronic Gaming Monthly that claimed Lucasfilm was speaking to studios, including DICE, about greenlighting a third entry in the shooter series.

Battlefield studio DICE is the developer of the first two modern entries in the Star Wars: Battlefront series, while Respawn worked on the Star Wars: Jedi games and the recent strategy title Zero Company.

When Battlefront 2 was released in 2017, the game was met with intense backlash due to its microtransactions, forcing EA to remove them from the game.

EA ended support for the Star Wars shooter in 2020, after years of adding new heroes, maps, and modes to the game, and by the time support, the community sentiment was positive, in stark contrast to the backlash at launch.

However, by 2025 Star Wars: Battlefront 2 enjoyed a surge in popularity after to the game’s Reddit and TikTok communities encouraging lapsed fans to return to the game, resulting in its highest Steam concurrent player figures yet.

Last year developer Mats Helge Holm, who worked on both the base release of the game and the Celebration re-release, claimed that “many” ex-Battlefront developers would like to work on a new game.

When asked by a fan which developers have said they’d come back to EA to work on a new game, Holm replied: “Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together.”