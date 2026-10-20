DICE and Bungie are reportedly both interested in developing Star Wars Battlefront 3

DICE and Bungie are both interested in developing a third Star Wars Battlefront, according to a new report.

As part of a Kickstarter project to release a retrospective book about the history of Electronic Gaming Monthly magazine, the former staff got back together to make a ‘final’ issue, which has now been sent out to backers.

As was often the case in previous issues of EGM, the magazine contains a rumours column from ‘Quartermann’, a character presented as an insider but whose column was likely just a place for all staff to put the rumours and gossip they had heard.

Because the column was seemingly written a while back and has only been published now, some of its rumours have already come true, such as the then-unannounced star of Hideo Kojima‘s Physint being part of the John Wick series (it’s now been confirmed to be Bill Skarsgård, who was in John Wick 4) and Diablo 4 still being planned for Switch 2 (it was confirmed last month).

One of the claims that has still to be confirmed, however, regards the future of the Star Wars Battlefront series, which hasn’t seen a new entry since Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2017.

“Recognizing how EA’s Battlefront II has sustained popularity, you’d think they’d greenlight Battlefront 3 tout suite,” the column says. “And you’d be wrong. According to what your intrepid rumormonger has dug up, the suits at Lucasfilm have been aggressively deploying probe droids for a development partner to take on the task of creating a follow-up.

“So far no one has stepped up, but yours truly is hearing two major game studios are circling the project like a couple of snow speeders, led by the completely unsurprising EA DICE who, we can hope, learned their loot box lesson.

“But there is another. The Q-Mann hears that if the Force is not entrusted to DICE it could land at none other than Halo, Destiny, and Marathon developer Bungie.”

Battlefront 2 is now thought of fondly after a disastrous launch

Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront 2 were both developed by DICE and published by EA during the publisher’s long-term exclusivity period for producing Star Wars video games.

When Battlefront 2 was released in 2017, the game was met with intense backlash due to its microtransactions, which were seen by some as aggressive and exploitative. It was estimated at the time that it would take a player around 40 hours to earn enough free credits to unlock a single hero in the game. These locked heroes included iconic characters such as Darth Vader.

The backlash was so severe that EA reversed its initial microtransaction plan and removed them entirely. At the time, it was claimed that Disney privately scolded EA due to the public backlash, as the news of Battlefront 2’s microtransaction issues crossed over from the games press into mainstream news.

In 2025 however, Star Wars Battlefront 2 enjoyed a surge in popularity after to the game’s Reddit and TikTok communities encouraging lapsed fans to return to the game, resulting in its highest Steam concurrent player figures yet.

Last year developer Mats Helge Holm, who worked on both the base release of the game and the Celebration re-release, claimed that “many” ex-Battlefront developers would like to work on a new game.

When asked by a fan which developers have said they’d come back to EA to work on a new game, Holm replied: “Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together.”