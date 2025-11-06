Diancie and Mega Diancie are now available in a new mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Diancie and Mega Diancie are now available in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Players can access the Mega Diancie mission by acquiring Dianicite via the Mystery Gift option in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

According to The Pokémon Company, “Once Trainers have claimed their Diancite via Mystery Gift, they can visit the Looker Bureau, where Mimi the Espurr—Emma’s partner Pokémon—will take a special interest in the Mega Stone, setting an extra side mission in motion.

“Completing this mission allows players to add Diancie to their team, then use the Diancite stone to Mega Evolve it into Mega Diancie, unveiling its radiant Mega Evolution in battle.”

This new side mission was announced alongside the news that the forthcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC, Mega Dimension, is coming next month.

In a new trailer released on Thursday, The Pokémon Company confirmed that the DLC will be available on December 10.

The new DLC will focus on the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, but will also see the return of several Pokémon from across the franchise, and new Mega Evolutions. You can watch the first trailer for the DLC below.

VGC’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A review calls it “a love letter to older fans that betters Pokémon Legends: Arceus in every way”.