Diablo series head has a 10-year roadmap, says ‘we’re here for the long haul’

The head of the Diablo series says the series has a long future planned for it.

Rod Fergusson, general manager of the Diablo series at Blizzard, was recently involved in a ‘chain interview’ on the Game File newsletter, in which developers answer a question then ask one for another developer.

Fergusson was asked a question by Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill, who asked how he was thinking about “the next big inflection point and instalment for Diablo”.

He replied that the game’s future has been planned out for roughly the next decade, and that he’s looking forward to the direction of the series.

“We’re here for the long haul,” Fergusson replied. “We’ve been doing long-range planning recently. And I’ve created a roadmap – a 10-year roadmap… it was actually a 12-year [roadmap] – I can see this, this, this and this and all these different things that we can do, [which] is really inspiring.

“And it’s really exciting. We’re focused on what players want… I can’t tell you much more than that.”

Last week Blizzard released a roadmap for Diablo 4 leading up to 2026, which will mark the release of the game’s second major expansion, as well as a new ranking system and leaderboards.

From April until June, the game will focus on the game’s current season, Belial’s Return.“Belial, Lord of Lies has returned to warp reality to his will,” Blizzard’s description reads. “Daring wanderers can clash with Belial and two bosses from Vessel of Hatred as part of the updated Lair Boss system.”

Over the summer, the Sins of the Horadrim season will take place. “We return to Nightmare Dungeons with new activities and interactions that let you progress the dungeon’s intensity as you hunt down the barons of Hell,” Blizzard says. Following this, the Infernal Chaos season will close out the year.

VGC’s Diablo 4 review called it “Blizzard back at its best.”

“Diablo 4’s always-online requirement is a shame, and a few of the classes are somewhat slow to kick into high gear,” we wrote, “but we’re only able to muster minor complaints for what is easily a game-of-the-year frontrunner, and Blizzard’s best game since Diablo 3.”