Diablo head says ‘there’s opportunity’ to put Diablo 4 on Switch 2 if it can figure out the live service elements

The head of the Diablo series says Diablo 4 could come to Switch 2, but the studio needs to see how well Nintendo’s new system will handle live service games.

In an interview with Danny Peña’s Gamertag Radio, the subject of Switch 2 was brought up and Fergusson noted that the original Switch is already home to some Diablo titles, meaning Diablo 4 on Switch 2 could be possible.

“I think there’s opportunity there for sure,” Fergusson said. “I mean, we have Diablo 3 and Diablo 2 Resurrected already on the Switch, and with backwards compatibility it’ll be playable on Switch 2.

Fergusson then noted that in terms of performance, there’s nothing to stop Switch 2 running Diablo 4, but that the main issue to be solved is how to make a live service game work well on a system that is often played handheld, sometimes away from a permanent online connection.

“It’s nice the Switch 2 has the performance that can run a game like Diablo 4, so yeah, it’s something to look at for sure,” he explained. “I think the challenge is less around the hardware and just about how we… you know, live services on Switch have been a little bit challenging in the past.

“So I’m hopeful that as they launch this June and as we look to the future, that becomes easier and easier, so it makes more sense to put a live service on that platform.”

Earlier this year eXputer writer eXtas1s, who in the past has had a strong track record of revealing upcoming Game Pass titles ahead of their official confirmation, claimed that a Switch 2 port of Diablo 4 is already in the works, but nothing has been confirmed to date.

Last week Fergusson revealed that he had created a 12-year roadmap for the Diablo series, ensuring it has a long future planned for it. The week before that Blizzard released a roadmap for Diablo 4 leading up to 2026, which will mark the release of the game’s second major expansion, as well as a new ranking system and leaderboards.