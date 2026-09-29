Diablo 4 will still get seasonal content once Diablo 5’s out, just like Diablo 2 and 3 do, game director says

The release of Diablo 5 won’t mean the end of content for Diablo 4.

That’s according to game director Brent Gibson, who stressed that players won’t be forced to move over to the fifth game if they’re still playing the fourth (or second, or third) when it’s released.

In an interview with Icy Veins, Gibson was asked whether Diablo 4 will be “going on life support” now that Diablo 5 has been announced.

Gibson replied that Blizzard continues to add content to Diablo 2 and 3, and has no plans to stop adding content to Diablo 4.

” I have an analogy,” he said. “If you’re wearing a sign in the middle of Times Square saying ‘the end is nigh’, the end is not nigh. We have a lot coming. We have [the] Amazon [class] coming down the road. The train isn’t stopping.

“One of the things I love about our world is we are not a series of games. We are a universe. We are even adding to Diablo 2 with the Warlock. It’s one of the few franchises where we have the luxury of continued play, and we know our communities.

“If you’re worried, don’t sweat it. Because we’re going to be making content for a long time. But we are excited about Diablo 5. We’ve got a show coming. Gone are the years of waiting a decade for more content. It’s a great place to be.”

Gibson was specifically asked whether Diablo 4 would still get seasonal content after Diablo 5 is released. He replied that while people continue to play it, it would continue to be supported.

“We are planning on supporting seasons as long as the community continues to show up for Diablo 4, similar to what we have in Diablo 2 and Diablo 3,” he explained. “There are still people who play those games, and as long as you’re showing up, we’re going to continue to be making content.”

Blizzard announced Diablo 5 earlier this month and committed to a Spring 2029 release window.

“The heroes are gone, Sanctuary has fallen, and Diablo has won,” designer Joe Shely said while discussing the game during BlizzCon’ opening ceremony.

“For the first time, you won’t be fighting to stop Diablo from taking Sanctuary – you’ll enter a world where he already has, with no towns and safe places waiting to protect you.”