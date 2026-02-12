Diablo 2 gets its first new class in 25 years as Diablo 4 director promises players will ‘freak out’ at what’s coming

Blizzard has announced a new Warlock class in Diablo 2: Resurrected, Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal, while teasing a big announcement at BlizzCon this September.

The Warlock is part of a major update for Diablo 2: Resurrected titled Reign of the Warlock, which is available to purchase now.

This makes the Warlock the eighth character class in Diablo 2, and the first time it’s received a new class in 25 years.

“When it comes to gameplay, the Warlock dominates demons, binding them to his will and consuming them when it suits him,” lead game producer Matthew Cederquist explained during a Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight video.

“First, summoning. Warlocks can summon three distinct demons – the Goatman, the Tainted, and the Defiler. Each is a different tool in the Warlock’s arsenal. But the summoning is just the beginning. The depth lies in his ability to bind or consume nearly any demon found in the game.

“Binding a demon allows the Warlock to benefit from the demon’s unique abilities. You can only bind one demon at a time, but doing so strengthens both the demon and the Warlock.

“You can also make the choice to consume the demon, remove the demon from play and literally absorb their essence. This grants the Warlock temporary buffs and traits that can vary between what demon you consume.

“He added: “Outside of mastering demonology, the Warlock can also be a pure caster who channels chaotic magic, hellfire, and destruction.”

Blizzard will also be adding the Warlock class to Diablo Immortal and Diablo 4, with the latter getting a Developer Update on March 4 to discuss the Warlock class in Diablo 4 in more detail.

As the spotlight video ended, viewers were teased with big news coming at BlizzCon, which takes place in Anaheim, California this September.

In a fake ending designed to make it look like filming has stopped, Diablo 4 game director Brent Gibson turned to his colleagues and said: “Are we good? Are we clear? Oh my God, they’re going to freak out at BlizzCon when we announce-” At this point, the video cuts out.

The last in-person BlizzCon was held in Anaheim in 2023. Blizzard announced in March 2025 that BlizzCon had been cancelled for that year, as was the case the year before it, but promised that it would return in 2026.

“For 2026, alongside BlizzCon staples like Opening Ceremony, in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, friendly competition, hands-on gameplay, and more, we aim to meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration and create an unforgettable experience for all who take part in it,” it said in a statement at the time.