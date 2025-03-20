Devil May Cry, Dragon’s Dogma director says his new studio is working on a triple-A action game

Capcom veteran Hideaki Itsuno has shared details on his new studio’s first game.

Itsuno left Capcom last year after more than 30 years, and subsequently joined Tencent subsidiary LightSpeed Studios, where it was announced he would lead its new LightSpeed Japan Studio.

Now, during a panel at the Game Developers Conference, Itsuno has shared the first details on the studio’s debut title.

According to Itsuno, the game will be a triple-A action game in a Japanese style. Itsuno says he’s aiming to create a unique game experience, as he has done with his previous titles.

A separate statement provided by LightSpeed sheds more light on Itsuno’s studio ethos, saying: “Drawing on his extensive experience directing games and building incredible teams at Capcom that drove the remarkable successes of Devil May Cry, the Capcom Alpha series, Capcom vs SNK and many more iconic game titles, Hideaki is ready to apply the same principles of creative freedom, efficiency, and humility to assemble an outstanding team and create something truly groundbreaking.

“We’re building a creative environment that combines diverse cultural perspectives with cutting-edge technology,” Itsuno added. “Our focus is on developing gameplay elements that offer players entirely new experiences – the kind of innovations that make players say ‘I’ve never seen that in a game before’.”

Itsuno’s career at Capcom spanned over three decades. In that time he served as the director of classic games such as Power Stone, Devil May Cry 3, 4 and 5, Dragon’s Dogma 1 and 2, as well as producing several other Capcom projects.

His latest release, Dragon’s Dogma 2, was met with critical acclaim. VGC’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 review called it “the most vital action RPG since Elden Ring.”

“Joining LightSpeed Studios is an exciting new chapter for me,” Itsuno said in a statement last year. “With LightSpeed’s strong development capability and global network, I look forward to creating original AAA action game titles together with the amazing team, and building aesthetic and innovative experiences for the global player community.

“We welcome all talented and passionate game creators from the world over to join our vision.”