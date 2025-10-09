Development ends on Hyper Light Breaker as studio Heart Machine says it’s making layoffs

The studio behind Hyper Light Breaker is ending development on the game and confirmed it will be laying off some staff.

Heart Machine, which previously released the critically acclaimed Hyper Light Drifter in 2016 and the Annapurna-published Solar Ash in 2021, released Hyper Light Breaker on Steam Early Access back in January.

The game is a prequel to Hyper Light Drifter, but rather than an overhead pixel art action adventure game it’s a third-person polygonal one (much like the difference between 2D and 3D Zelda games).

User reviews for the game have been mixed during its Early Access phase, with 67% of the 2,580 reviews it’s received to date being marked as Positive on Steam’s digital storefront.

Now the studio has confirmed the Game Developer that the Early Access period is ending for Hyper Light Breaker after around nine months, with development on the game coming to an end.

Heart Machine also stated that it will be laying off staff as a result of the game’s development ending, though it hasn’t confirmed exactly how many will be affected.

“As we wrap up our work on Hyper Light Breaker, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to part ways with a number of talented team members,” a statement reads. “This was not our ideal path, but rather the only one available given the circumstances,” reads a statement.

“While this path will include a conclusion on the project, it reflects broader forces beyond our control, including shifts in funding, corporate consolidation and the uncertain environment many small studios like us are navigating today.”

The studio laid off some of its staff last November, but said at the time that it hoped the “strong and timely” release of Hyper Light Breaker could “rekindle opportunities” for those who were let go.

Hyper Light Breaker was originally planned to hit Early Access in 2023, but a number of delays saw this being pushed back by two years.