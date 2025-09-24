Deus Ex Remastered is coming next year

A remaster of Deus Ex is coming next year.

Developed by Aspyr and Eidos Montreal, the game is due to be released on February 5, 2026.

“This is Deus Ex Remastered – the definitive version of Ion Storm’s legendary cyberpunk immersive sim, modernized with visual upgrades, modern enhancements, and quality-of-life improvements for a new generation of operatives,” reads a description for the game.

You can watch the first trailer for the remaster below.

“This remaster isn’t just a visual upgrade, but a preservation of Deus Ex’s DNA – carefully modernized without sacrificing the conspiratorial paranoia that made the original game so iconic,” according to Aspyr.

“Each location has been overhauled with new lighting, dynamic shadows, particle systems, and upscaled textures. For the first time, you’ll see this dystopian future rendered with rebuilt character models, lip-synced dialogue, and ragdoll physics.”

The game will also feature a brand-new control scheme, tailored to consoles. The new control scheme is inspired by the recent Deus Ex titles, Human Revolution and Mankind Divided.

“The control scheme has been optimized from the ground up, designed to feel intuitive and responsive whether you’re sneaking through back alleys or storming corporate headquarters.

“Our approach draws inspiration from what Eidos-Montréal pioneered in Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided—refined radial menus, fluid weapon management, and streamlined navigation—all adapted to modern controllers. On PlayStation 5, that means precision aiming, and smooth traversal that makes every augmentation feel natural at your fingertips.”