Deus Ex: Mankind Divided composer has released a collection of unused music from the game

The composer of the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided soundtrack has released a collection of unused music from the game.

Sascha Dikiciyan, who goes by the name Sonic Mayhem when producing music, co-composed the game’s score, and also composed the score for its System Rift and A Criminal Past DLC packs.

Now Dikiciyan has published a collection of his unused music from the game to his own Bandcamp page, under the name Fragments of the Machine (Data Archive Vol 1), allowing fans of the series to listen to and download it for free.

“Between 2015–2016, I composed a large body of music for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and its DLCs,” he explained. “The official soundtrack featured a curated selection, but much of what I wrote for the game – including cues for cinematics, trailers, in-game clubs, as well as drafts, ideas, and even demos – never made it beyond the official release. Until now.

“With this collection, you have direct access (in a way) to my audio hard drive. These audio files come directly off my original drive, complete with the authentic arrangement names I gave them at the time. Some are unmixed, unmastered, and even unfinished. A number of these tracks are alternate variations or early beta versions that never made it into the final game.”

<a target=_blank rel=noopener class=link-external href=https://sonicmayhem.bandcamp.com/album/fragments-of-the-machine-data-archive-vol-1>Fragments of the Machine [Data Archive Vol.1] by Sonic Mayhem</a>

Dikiciyan’s latest soundtrack is for sci-fi FPS Metal Eden, which releases next week, so the composer hopes players will thank him for releasing this unheard Deus Ex music by trying out the new game.

“After seeing how much people still connect with that universe, I wanted to share them as a gift to the community before the release of Metal Eden,” he wrote.

“The only thing I’ll ask in return: give Metal Eden (another cyberpunk title, coming Sept 2nd) a chance – and maybe pick up its soundtrack when it’s released, here via Bandcamp.”