Details on the $30 physical version of Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition have been confirmed

Ubisoft and Atari have confirmed the details for the physical version of Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition.

Announced during the PlayStation State of Play presentation last Thursday and released digitally the following day, the compilation contains five versions of the original Rayman game – the PlayStation, Atari Jaguar, MS-DOS PC, Game Boy Advance and Game Boy Color versions.

Now Atari has confirmed that those who would rather wait for the physical release will be able to get it on June 26, priced at $29.99 / £22.31.

The physical edition, which is available for pre-order now on the Atari site, is available on PS5 and Switch and contains a copy of the game as well as a set of three postcards, a double-sided poster and a set of reusable head, body, hands and feet stickers which can be placed on a backdrop card.

Developed by Digital Eclipse – recently responsible for such retro compilations as Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection and Tetris Forever – Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition is a celebration of the first game in Ubisoft’s series, which was released in September 1995.

As well as the five editions of the original Rayman, it also includes new quality of life features designed to make the game easier to play for newer players, including optional infinite lives, invincibility and a 60-second rewind function.

The collection also included a rarity for Rayman fans in the shape of a playable prototype of the cancelled SNES version of Rayman. While this prototype has been circulating online for some years, this marks its first official release.

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition also features one of Digital Eclipse’s trademark interactive timelines, featuring more than 50 minutes of new interviews with the original developers, as well as never-before-seen concept art, early sketches and design documents.