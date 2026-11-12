Destroy All Humans Remake dev Black Forest has bought itself out from THQ Nordic and formed a new group of indie studios

The developer behind the recent Destroy All Humans remakes has bought itself out from THQ Nordic and formed a new group of indie studios.

Black Forest Games, which was previously known for Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, was acquired by THQ Nordic in 2017 and went on to develop remakes of Destroy All Humans and Destroy All Humans 2.

It was announced in 2023 that the studio was working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, but in June this year it was revealed that development on the game had stopped, with an entirely new version by PlatinumGames now in development instead.

Now Black Forest Games has announced that, following a management buyout, it is now fully independent from THQ Nordic.

It has also founded Third Signal, a new independent group of game studios, of which it will become the founding member, with Black Forest’s management team becoming a co-owner.

Third Signal will focus on making “premium games for PC and console”, but it’s not yet been confirmed which other studios will be joining Black Forest Games as part of the group.

“Some of the best games of the last decade came from teams of fifty, not five hundred,” Third Signal founder and CEO said in a statement. “Black Forest Games is one of them, and the right studio to launch Third Signal.

“Our vision is to build a developer driven group and give teams the independence, resources and creative freedom to continue their creative legacy and bring their own ideas to life.”

Black Forest Games CEO and Third Signal co-founder Adrian Goersch added: “We are grateful to THQ Nordic and Embracer for nine good years and the games we made together. Now, we’re excited to shape our own future as owners again, to work on an exciting new project with a great team and strong partners behind us.”