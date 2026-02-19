Destiny 2 fans face long wait as Bungie delays and overhauls next major update

Bungie has delayed Destiny 2’s next major update by more than three months, just weeks before it was scheduled for release.

Silence around the Shadow and Order update, which was previously dated for March 3, had led many players to suspect that a delay could be on the cards – especially after Bungie’s recent announcement that its next shooter, Marathon, will release just a few days later.

On Wednesday, the delay confirmation came, with Bungie stating that Shadow and Order “is undergoing large revisions” and will be delayed to June 9.

“This update is being changed and expanded to include sizable quality-of-life updates and as a result, will also be renamed,” the studio said.

“We will provide exact details closer to release covering previously announced Weapon Tier Upgrading, but also additions like expanding Tiered Gear to all Raid and Dungeon activities, Pantheon 2.0, Tier 5 stats for Exotic Armors, and more.

“Through June, we will continue to have routine bug fixes and stability improvements, continued portal modifiers, Guardian Games (March), and the return of a more frequent Iron Banner cadence (April).”

The delay will come as a disappointment to the Destiny 2 community, which is facing another content drought during a time when the game’s player count continues to decline, following the completion of its decade-long original storyline last year.

Bungie’s new long-term story, The Fate Saga, started in July 2025 with the release of The Edge of Fate, followed by Renegades in December, with Bungie deciding to switch from releasing one large annual expansion a year to releasing two mid-sized ones instead.

However, Bungie acknowledged late last year that The Fate Saga hadn’t started as well as it could have. In an interview with IGN, director Tyson Green said that the Edge of Fate expansion didn’t deliver on player expectations.

“The Final Shape brought things to a crescendo, where it’s like a fantastic ending that tied off a lot of the threads,” he said. “People were pleased and satisfied with what they played, and then the big [downwards] spike in population [came after]. That happened because we ended the saga. So you get what you pay for, right?

“That wasn’t the plan from the business perspective. We still want to keep making Destiny, we still have many stories to tell in this universe. There are still lots of things to do, and we have to keep building the game. Unfortunately, it was not gracefully managed, but we had to try something.”